Aidan O’Brien full of praise for Breeders’ Cup-bound Blackbeard

Blackbeard looks to be the ace in Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup pack as the master of Ballydoyle puts the finishing touches to his Keeneland squad.

The No Nay Never colt has been kept up to his work during his juvenile campaign and will be hitting the track for the ninth time when running in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on November 4.

However, it is hard to argue with his results – winning six times to date – and he will head to Lexington on a three-race winning run having backed up Group One success in the Prix Morny with an imperious display in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last month.

Blackbeard two lengths clear wins the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes ‍☠️ Congratulations to Ryan Moore & Aidan O'Brien.#ITVRacing | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/xjH1jhkt3i — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 24, 2022

“We have Blackbeard for the Sprint and Aesop’s Fables is also possible for that,” said O’Brien.

“He’s a very unusual horse, it’s unbelievable what he has done this year. He’s been busy and has stood up to everything. The busier he’s got, the better he has got.”

O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the $4million Breeders’ Cup Turf and this year Stone Age and Broome will look to add their name to a roll of honour that includes Ballydoyle legends such as St Nicholas Abbey and High Chaparral – who won the 12-furlong contest back-to-back in 2002 and 2003.

He continued: “Stone Age and Broome are possible for the Turf. We have Order Of Australia for the Mile, Tuesday and Toy are possibles for the fillies and mares.

“Cairo and Victory Road maybe for the Juvenile Turf and Never Ending Story and Meditate are possible for the Fillies Turf.

One horse who will not be on the plane to Kentucky is Auguste Rodin, with next year’s Classics firmly in the sights of the impressive Vertem Futurity Trophy scorer.

Twenty four hours on from the son of Deep Impact’s Doncaster triumph, O’Brien reflected positively on his achievements on Town Moor.

He said: “He’s good. He looks very special, for him to be doing that now is very different.

“He just looked very different, and he has everything that you want really.”