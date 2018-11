Temporary vacancy in Kyle Veterinary Clinic

Kyle Veterinary Clinic is seeking a part time Receptionist/ Bookkeeper to cover maternity leave in their busy mixed veterinary practice in Durrow, Co. Laois.

Duties to include;

■ Reception/administration duties,

■ Monthly invoicing on our veterinary management system,

■ Daily banking

■ Pay roll duties.

Closing date for applications is Friday 12th December, 2018. Experience preferred. Competitive salary depending on experience.

Please forward CV and cover letter to rachaelhamptong@gmail.com