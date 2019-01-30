Vacancy at Unecol Oil

Unecol Oil in Callan have a vacancy for an office administrator.



The successful candidate must have strong IT skills, two years Office Administration experience in a customer

centered role would be an advantage, excellent communication skills, with an ability to multi task, prioritize and organize their work in a confident and efficient manner.

The ideal person must be customer focused, with a proven ability to work as a team player.

Please email your cv to moregan@eastcorkoil.com

Closing date for replies: February 8, 2019