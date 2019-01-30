SPONSORED CONTENT
Vacancy at Unecol Oil
Unecol Oil
Unecol Oil in Callan have a vacancy for an office administrator.
The successful candidate must have strong IT skills, two years Office Administration experience in a customer
centered role would be an advantage, excellent communication skills, with an ability to multi task, prioritize and organize their work in a confident and efficient manner.
The ideal person must be customer focused, with a proven ability to work as a team player.
Please email your cv to moregan@eastcorkoil.com
Closing date for replies: February 8, 2019
