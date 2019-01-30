Vacancies at O'Neill Foley in Kilkenny

O’Neill Foley, Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors, are expanding and to meet their increased business, they have a number of vacancies in their Kilkenny office.



• Tax Consultant (qualified and trainee positions)

• Graduate Trainee Accountants (applicants with an honours degree from any discipline will be

considered)

• Accounting Technicians (applications are welcome for qualified and trainee positions)

If you are interested in any of the above positions please email your CV in strictest confidence to

careers@onf.ie.

Applications close on 22nd February 2019

A: Patrick’s Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny

T: 056 7721157

W: www.onf.ie