Vacancies at O'Neill Foley in Kilkenny
O'Neill Foley
O’Neill Foley, Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors, are expanding and to meet their increased business, they have a number of vacancies in their Kilkenny office.
• Tax Consultant (qualified and trainee positions)
• Graduate Trainee Accountants (applicants with an honours degree from any discipline will be
considered)
• Accounting Technicians (applications are welcome for qualified and trainee positions)
If you are interested in any of the above positions please email your CV in strictest confidence to
careers@onf.ie.
Applications close on 22nd February 2019
A: Patrick’s Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny
T: 056 7721157
W: www.onf.ie
