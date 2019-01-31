JOB ALERT: Offaly pub hiring 'energetic' bar staff member

The Chestnut Bar in Birr is hiring for a full-time bar person.

The popular Offaly pub is currently recruiting an experienced bar person to join their team.

The ideal candidate must be a team player and have excellent communication skills, a high level of customer service skills.

They must also be willing to work weekends and late nights

You can apply with full CV and references to info@thechestnut.ie

Catch more from The Chestnut Bar in Birr on Facebook and Instagram: @thechestnutbirr