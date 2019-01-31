SPONSORED
JOB ALERT: Offaly pub hiring 'energetic' bar staff member
The Chestnut Bar in Birr is hiring for a full-time bar person.
The popular Offaly pub is currently recruiting an experienced bar person to join their team.
The ideal candidate must be a team player and have excellent communication skills, a high level of customer service skills.
They must also be willing to work weekends and late nights
You can apply with full CV and references to info@thechestnut.ie
Catch more from The Chestnut Bar in Birr on Facebook and Instagram: @thechestnutbirr
