Vacancy at Charles R Wynne for an office manager/accountant
Charles R. Wynne Ltd is an innovative animal feed manufacturer and grain merchant, operating to ISO, UFAS and NOPS standards.They have a vacancy for an experienced Office Manager/Accountant to join their team.
Duties would include
• Coordinating all Financial, Administrative and Office Procedures in the preparation of monthly reports for Debtors and Creditors and bring to trial balance stage and year end reports.
• Maintain and update all computer systems required, for the operation of the Mill, Bagging Plant and associated Weighbridge System.
• Prepare monthly management accounts, overseeing all Budgeting, Cash Flow and Sales Target Forecasting. Including Pricing Analysis etc.
• To maintain an effective working environment and have the interpersonal skills to interface with staff on employment and HR issues.
• Interaction directly with Suppliers and Customers and Department of Agriculture.
The Candidate should have relevant practice or industry experience. Excellent IT and communication skills.
A Qualification in Accountancy would be advantageous.
Apply with CV to chandy@crwynne.ie by Thursday, February 21
