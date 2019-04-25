Kilkenny jobs - Vacancy for solicitor at Legal Aid Board in Kilkenny

The Legal Aid Board is an independent state agency which provides legal aid and advice in civil cases to persons of modest means at little cost. The Board’s mission is to “facilitate the effective resolution of civil disputes through the delivery of efficient and accessible legal aid and mediation services and to effectively manage and administer the State’s criminal legal aid schemes.”

The Board currently has a vacancy for a Grade 3 Solicitor to be filled in a temporary capacity, for a minimum of 9 months in Kilkenny Law Centre.

Applications are invited from fully Qualified Solicitors with an interest in public service and the capacity to provide high quality legal advice and representation to the Board’s clients.

The salary is €35,794 per annum. In addition to the usual public holidays the annual leave for this position is 25 days. This will be applied on a pro rata basis. The Board offers also extensive opportunities for further training.

Further information, including an application form, is available on the Board’s website www.legalaidboard.ie.

Solicitors who are currently fully qualified and eligible to practise in Ireland should forward their completed application form by post or email to: Human Resources Section, Legal Aid Board, Quay Street, Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry

Ph: 066 947 1000

e-mail: recruitment@legalaidboard.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Friday 26th April 2019.

The Legal Aid Board is an equal opportunities employer.