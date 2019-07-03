Vacancy at Irish Blood Transfusion Service

At the IBTS, every one counts.

Every one of our team comes to work every day knowing that the work we do saves lives. The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has the sole responsibility for the collection and distribution of blood and blood products, providing an essential service to the entire Irish Hospital Sector. We require over 3,000 donations every week in Ireland. Our team at the IBTS work tirelessly to process the contributions from our loyal family of donors and to actively recruit new donors to keep up with the ever evolving needs of our hospitals.

Would you like to become part of a dynamic nurse-led service? The IBTS are recruiting for a part-time Staff Nurse and Donor Attendant in the Carlow centre. The role of the Staff Nurse in the IBTS is to ensure that nursing practice is delivered to a high standard, thus maintaining an effective, efficient and safe blood supply. This role will suit a highly motivated, quality-driven person. The IBTS provides nurses with the opportunity to develop clinical expertise and teaching skills through practice and also for career progression and further education. The role of the Donor Attendant (DA) is to participate as part of the collection team to provide care to donors before, during and after the donation process, under the direction of the CNM (or nominee). The DA is expected to participate in all aspects of the IBTS multi-disciplinary, cross functional approach to service delivery and to work within the IBTS Quality System and Code of Conduct at all times. For more information on this role and other IBTS job opportunities please go to giveblood.ie/careers and complete the online application form.



Closing date – 11.30p.m on 14 th July 2019

The IBTS is an equal opportunities employer.