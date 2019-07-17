Legal Aid Bord - Solicitor recruitment in Kilkenny area

The LEGAL AID BOARD is an independent state agency which provides legal aid and advice in civil cases to persons of modest means at little cost. The Board’s mission is to “facilitate the effective resolution of civil disputes through the delivery of efficient and accessible legal aid and mediation services and to effectively manage and administer the State’s criminal legal aid schemes.”



Applications are invited from fully Qualified Solicitors with an interest in public service and the capacity to provide high quality legal advice and representation to the Board’s clients. Following a competition, a Panel will be established from which temporary and permanent positions at Grade 3 Solicitor level will be filled in the 12 months following the Panel’s establishment. This competition is confined to positions in Kilkenny



The salary for Grade 3 Solicitors ranges from €35,794 to €65,565 via 6 annual increments (which are subject to satisfactory service). Two long service increments, payable after a further 3 and 6 years, bring the salary scale to €66, 532 and €68,587. The Board offers extensive opportunities for further training, and there are opportunities for Grade 3 Solicitors to advance to more senior legal and management positions within the Board.



Further information, including an application form, is available on the Board’s website www.legalaidboard.ie.



Solicitors who are currently fully qualified and eligible to practise in Ireland should forward their completed application form by post or email to:



Human Resources Section



Legal Aid Board

Quay Street,

Cahirciveen,

Co. Kerry

Ph: 066 947 1000

e-mail: recruitment@legalaidboard.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Friday 26th July 2019.



The Legal Aid Board is an equal opportunities employer