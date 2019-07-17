O'Neill Foley Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors are recruiting

O’NEILL FOLEY

Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors

The South East leading independent Accounting and Business Advisory Firm



In line with the firm’s continued development and expansion we are seeking to recruit for the following roles

CORPORATE FINANCE MANAGER

Experienced professional required to develop and expand the role of Corporate Finance within the firm. The level of responsibility and remuneration will be commensurate with the experience attained to date by the successful candidate.

QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANT

The firm is seeking to recruit recently qualified individuals, ACA, ACCA, CPA qualification will be welcomed.

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Vacancy exists for accounts assistant to work on outsourced services for clients. The scope of work includes maintaining accounts payable and account receivables and Revenue compliance for VAT, VIES and Payroll.



Applications to be submitted in strictest confidence to careers@onf.ie

O’Neill Foley

Patrick’s Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny R95 N28F