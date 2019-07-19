IFAC is recruiting a payroll manager

Payroll Manager

Ifac is building for the future.

We wish to recruit an experienced Payroll Manager for our Payroll Services

Department. You will join a vibrant team in our new premises located in Danville,

Kilkenny.



The Role

To manage and develop a centralised payroll service. Working with a team of

payroll professionals, the role will include overseeing the workflow of the payroll

team while managing a diverse portfolio of clients with varying payroll

requirements.

You will work closely with the Head of Payroll to actively promote and build the

ifac payroll service. This will include an ongoing analysis of all payroll functions

with a focus on continuous improvement.



About You

Our ideal candidate will be an IPASS qualified Payroll Manager with 3 - 5 years’

experience in a payroll supervisory position.

- Excellent interpersonal skills

- Team player

- Strong management abilities

- Ability to manage strict deadlines

- Detail oriented

- Experience of payroll packages



Remuneration

We take pride in recognising and rewarding work ethic, high performance and

achievement. We offer excellent remuneration packages at all levels.

Apply in confidence with full CV

quoting reference ‘Payroll Manager’ to:

Head of HR,

ifac,

Ifac House,

Old Naas Road,

Dublin D12 N2X3

Tel. 01 4551036

Email careers@ifac.ie