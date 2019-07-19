Sponsored Content
IFAC is recruiting a payroll manager
Payroll Manager
Ifac is building for the future.
We wish to recruit an experienced Payroll Manager for our Payroll Services
Department. You will join a vibrant team in our new premises located in Danville,
Kilkenny.
The Role
To manage and develop a centralised payroll service. Working with a team of
payroll professionals, the role will include overseeing the workflow of the payroll
team while managing a diverse portfolio of clients with varying payroll
requirements.
You will work closely with the Head of Payroll to actively promote and build the
ifac payroll service. This will include an ongoing analysis of all payroll functions
with a focus on continuous improvement.
About You
Our ideal candidate will be an IPASS qualified Payroll Manager with 3 - 5 years’
experience in a payroll supervisory position.
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Team player
- Strong management abilities
- Ability to manage strict deadlines
- Detail oriented
- Experience of payroll packages
Remuneration
We take pride in recognising and rewarding work ethic, high performance and
achievement. We offer excellent remuneration packages at all levels.
Apply in confidence with full CV
quoting reference ‘Payroll Manager’ to:
Head of HR,
ifac,
Ifac House,
Old Naas Road,
Dublin D12 N2X3
Tel. 01 4551036
Email careers@ifac.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on