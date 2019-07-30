JOB FAIRY: Credit Controller position available at established Irish media company

This is an excellent opportunity to join a leading and well established Irish media company, Iconic Group, based in Dublin as a Credit Controller in their busy credit control team with an immediate start.

Iconic Group is rapidly developing its product portfolio in Ireland and now publishes 20 weekly newspapers and 23 local news websites. It has a vast presence across the country.

The principle duties of the role will include:

• Monitor and collect outstanding customer balances by contacting debtors by phone, email or other means

• Co-ordination and resolution of customer queries

• Maintaining credit limits and monitoring customer accounts

• Account reconciliation

An ambitious, positive self-starter with strong communication skills, you will have the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

The successful candidate will be rewarded with a competitive salary.

To apply please email your CV to Olivia Cooper at ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies