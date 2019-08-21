Job alert: Healthcare assistants required in Kilkenny

Full and part-time positions are available at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Applicants should have or be working towards obtaining QQI Level 5 Health Care Qualification. Experience in caring for older person desirable. Applicants must have good communication and interpersonal skills.

Contact: Mairead or Caroline on 056-7726500 /087-6149197

Please send letter of application with CV to: The Administrator, Gowran Abbey Nursing Home Gowran, County Kilkenny. E-mail: admin@gowranabbeynursinghome.ie.