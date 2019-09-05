Join Kelly's of Borris today

JOIN KELLYS TODAY!

Kelly's, are a family run business, established in 1957, and have been serving the Irish market for over 60 years.

We are one of Ireland’s largest stockists of new and used agricultural machinery, farm machinery and plant

equipment. We are a certified CLAAS Harvest Centre and carry the full range of CLAAS agricultural machinery and

Horsch tillage equipment amongst other leading brands.

Due to the growth and expansion of our agricultural business we have the following positions available:

SERVICE ADMINISTRATOR

Candidates must have an excellent knowledge of agricultural machinery. Ideal candidate will be expected to process warranty claims using manufacturer’s online systems along with

other administration work.

Must have excellent IT knowledge and be capable of working on their own initiative whilst working along side others.

The role may suit an existing service engineer.

SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Our mobile service engineer will be responsible for repairing the full range of CLAAS combines and harvesters along with other

agricultural equipment. Must have 3 years’ experience working in a busy workshop.

Training on CLAAS machines will be provided.

Applicants are all required to be team players with good IT and communication skills.

PLANT SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Our mobile service engineer will be responsible for repairing a range of Plant machinery. Must have 3 years experience

working in a busy plant environment. Training will be provided on a range of Plant machinery.

Applicants are all required to be team players with good IT and communication skills.

If you want to work for a progressive, forward thinking dealership, work for KELLYS, join our team today.

Apply in confidence to jobs@kob.ie in writing