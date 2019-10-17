Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge seek Counsellor/Psychotherapist

Counsellor/Psychotherapist

Amber, Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG wishes to invite the services of an independent self-employed Counsellor/ Psychotherapist on a contract basis to provide counselling to women affected by Domestic Abuse and Coercive Control in our Refuge and support service in Kilkenny.

Qualifications and Experience:



The successful Counsellor/ Psychotherapist will have:



Essential Requirements:



A Professional Qualification in Counselling/Psychotherapy to honours degree level and be self-employed. (Counsellors/Psychotherapists are not directly employed by Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG)

Have had a minimum of 5 years’ experience after achieving accreditation / registration.

Be fully accredited at time of application and registered with a relevant and approved Professional Body e.g. IAHIP, IACP or equivalent.

Have demonstrable experience working with victims of domestic abuse and trauma.

Have demonstrable evidence of continuing professional development relevant to the role.



If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your Curriculum Vitae and letter of application to:

Lisa Morris, Manager, Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge CLG, Lacken, Dublin Road, Kilkenny. R95 NY04.



Informal inquiries to Lisa Morris, Manager on 056-7771404.



Closing Date for Applications is Friday the 8th of November 2019.



Please note: We can only respond to applications from applicants who meet the above essential requirements.



http://www.kilkennywomensrefuge.ie