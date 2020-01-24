sponsored content
MW Hire Group are hiring
Two positions to fill: Plant Hire and Sales Assistant - Mechanical fitter
Mark Kavanagh (Laois hurler), Matty Walsh (MD of MW Hire Group) and Kieran Lillis (Laois footballer) pictured at the announcement of MW Hire's sponsorship extension. Photo: Paul Dargan
MW Hire Group is a leading Plant Hire and Sales company in Ireland with nationwide coverage, nationwide back up and service with a local attitude. We are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and are evolving constantly to meet our customers needs. As part of our continued expansion we have vacancies in the following positions:
Plant Hire and Sales Assistant
Responsibilities:
Involvement in the hire and sales process
Completing hire contracts, invoices, off hire dockets
Involvement in plant hire logistics
Dealing with customer phone calls
Completing administrative duties
Liaising with colleagues in the office and yard
Reporting to senior management
Requirements
Previous experience in the hire and sales industry necessary
Knowledge of plant equipment for the construction industry
Familiar with the use of computers/IT systems
Good attitude to customer service
Good organisational skills
Health and safety aware
Location - Urlingford Co. Kilkenny
Salary Negotiable
Closing date February 15 - email CV’s to jobs@mwhire.com
Mechanical Fitter
Responsibilities
Perform full range of plant maintenance tasks and repairs on a proactive/planned and reactive basis
Maintenance fitter work to meet day to day logistical requirements in a busy environment
Follow safe systems in work environment of a safe system of work, PPE permits, risk assessment etc
Both yard and site based
Located between Kilkenny and Urlingford yards as required by management
Liaise with both office and field based staff
Requirements
Diagnostic trouble shooting and problem analysis are essential skills
Good knowledge of construction plant items required however knowledge of Generators and access equipment essential
Demonstrated ability to build and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally.
Relevant qualification Mechanic/Fitter/Electrician
Safe Pass and Manual Handling
Location - Between Kilkenny and Urlingford Depots
Salary negotiable
Company Van provided
Closing date 15th February
Email CV’s to jobs@mwhire.com
