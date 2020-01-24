MW Hire Group are hiring

MW Hire Group is a leading Plant Hire and Sales company in Ireland with nationwide coverage, nationwide back up and service with a local attitude. We are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and are evolving constantly to meet our customers needs. As part of our continued expansion we have vacancies in the following positions:



Plant Hire and Sales Assistant



Responsibilities:

Involvement in the hire and sales process

Completing hire contracts, invoices, off hire dockets

Involvement in plant hire logistics

Dealing with customer phone calls

Completing administrative duties

Liaising with colleagues in the office and yard

Reporting to senior management



Requirements

Previous experience in the hire and sales industry necessary

Knowledge of plant equipment for the construction industry

Familiar with the use of computers/IT systems

Good attitude to customer service

Good organisational skills

Health and safety aware



Location - Urlingford Co. Kilkenny



Salary Negotiable



Closing date February 15 - email CV’s to jobs@mwhire.com



Mechanical Fitter



Responsibilities

Perform full range of plant maintenance tasks and repairs on a proactive/planned and reactive basis

Maintenance fitter work to meet day to day logistical requirements in a busy environment

Follow safe systems in work environment of a safe system of work, PPE permits, risk assessment etc

Both yard and site based

Located between Kilkenny and Urlingford yards as required by management

Liaise with both office and field based staff



Requirements

Diagnostic trouble shooting and problem analysis are essential skills

Good knowledge of construction plant items required however knowledge of Generators and access equipment essential

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally.

Relevant qualification Mechanic/Fitter/Electrician

Safe Pass and Manual Handling



Location - Between Kilkenny and Urlingford Depots



Salary negotiable

Company Van provided



Closing date 15th February



Email CV’s to jobs@mwhire.com