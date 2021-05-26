Support scientific breakthroughs with MSD Carlow - hiring for various roles!

MSD is a global network with endless opportunities

MSD Carlow is a world-class manufacturing facility, focused on formulating and filling vaccines and biologics products that improve and transform the lives of people across the world.

The Carlow site plays a pivotal role in the manufacture of MSD’s immuno-oncology treatment, and the sustained investment in Ireland empowers MSD Carlow to offer its team the opportunity to continuously grow, learn, invent and thrive.

The company have a number of exciting vacancies across several levels for ambitious individuals with relevant experience within a highly regulated environment.

If you want to belong to a team that is committed to Inventing for Life, MSD Carlow would like to hear from you.

The Opportunities:

• Quality Assurance Specialist Manufacturing Support (Shift)

• Senior Quality Control Analysts

• Senior Validation Specialist & Manager Position

• Analytical Development Scientist

• Operations Manager

• Senior Bioassay Specialist

Visit 'jobs.msd.com/ireland' to learn how you can 'Invent for Life'.