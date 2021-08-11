Jobs: Counter Hand required for busy Kilkenny butchers

Jobs alert
A Counter Hand is required for an established busy city centre butchers.
No experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Applicants must have excellent customer service skills.
Email info@obriensbutchers.ie.
