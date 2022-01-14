Aldi is creating up to 32 new jobs in Kilkenny and Carlow

Aldi announced today that they are creating up to 32 new jobs in Kilkenny and Carlow in 2022.

This follows the announcement that Aldi is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

Employment opportunities are available at store assistant, assistant store manager and store manager levels across the country. All new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores including stores in Callan, Ferrybank, Graiguenamanagh, Hebron Road and Waterford Road in Kilkenny.

Aldi in Bagenalstown, County Carlow is also just over the Kilkenny border.

The company is also set to increase its hourly pay rates for store colleagues from February 1, 2022 maintaining its position as Ireland’s best paying supermarket.

Store assistants will earn up to €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

Since 2014, Carlow and Kilkenny stores have donated almost 92,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €115,000.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 32 new roles to join the store teams in Kilkenny and Carlow.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.”

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, check out Aldi Recruitment IE.