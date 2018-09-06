Norman Cree retires from Kilkenny's St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band

The much respected St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band, musical director and conductor, Yorkshire native, Norman Cree, has recently announced his retirement from the band after many years of loyal service.



When Norman joined the band, some years ago, he brought a new vitality to the group and widened considerably their musical repertoire and appeal.

Norman will be succeeded by the band’s long serving cornet player, Kevin Connolly. Kevin, a former member of the Irish Defence forces gained his musical expertise while serving with the Army No.1 Band.