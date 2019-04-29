Kilkenny Girl Guides compete in the national finals of Timpeall an Domhain

Girls from the Kilkenny city based Castle Guides and girls from the Waterford city based Crystal Guides competed in the national finals of Timpeall an Domhain last weekend.

The competition has the girls organise a project on another country, including a play, poster, dessert and craft.

The girls didn't win, but they did a fantastic job, had fun and did the region proud. Everyone in the region wants to say a huge well done!

See www.irishgirlguides for more info on Irish Girl Guides.