Public consultation deadline for Vicar Street works draws near

Kilkenny County Council are reminding people that time is running out to make a submission on plans to develop Vicar Street.

The plans for the improvement work to roads and footpaths at Vicar Street, Kilkenny, have been on public display during August and September, including making the street one-way for vehicular traffic and provision of a cycle lane.

The closing date for the public to make a submission on the proposed plans is Friday, 2nd October, 2020, at 12noon.

Submissions can be made through the Council’s Public Consultation Portal, consult.kilkenny.ie, link below, or by email at vicarstreetpart8@kilkennycoco. ie or by post to Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny

(Submissions should be clearly marked “Vicar Street Improvement Scheme - Part 8”).

Details of the proposed development can still be viewed at https://consult.kilkenny.ie/ browse