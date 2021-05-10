Mystery surrounds road sign damaged in Kilkenny city overnight
The road sign pictured this morning just off the Hebron Road
A city centre road sign was significantly damaged in the Hebron Park area of Kilkenny city last night.
Pictures sent in by a reader this morning show that the road sign was struck with such a degree of force that it was forced out of its concrete foundation.
The incident was not reported at the time that it occurred but local gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.
