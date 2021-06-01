Newpark Hotel Kilkenny's amazing viral videos - an inside chat!

Hot on the heels of their Hibernian Healthcare award-winning Jerusalema Challenge music video, Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel have released a new music video to celebrate their upcoming reopening.

The staff give it their all in the video that features some impressive choreography, scenic backdrops, creative props and entertaining costumes.

The team at the Newpark refused to down tools during the pandemic and instead decided to keep us all entertained with incredible videos starring not only the staff but also the animals from the hotel’s adjoining wildlife farm.

General Manager Paul Beehan recalls, “we wanted to make a video and our Operations Manager Niall Dunne came up with the idea of using the animals.

“I have to say when we started shooting it, it was absolute chaos trying to organise the animals. It was all done in-house on two mobile phones, a little tripod and a selfie stick. They went out of their way to pull it all together and we never expected it to go viral.”

But it did! Sky News picked up the video, as well as RTE, the Independent, the Daily Mirror and of course the Kilkenny People!

The creative driving force behind it all, Operations Manager Niall Dunne, credits the staff for how they applied themselves to the idea and turned the closure, a negative situation, into something positive.

“We didn't know how long we would be closed at the time,” Niall explains.

“It was our way of keeping ourselves entertained. We are just so used to being with people, naturally engaging with and entertaining people, this is how we channelled all that energy.

“It was also a great way of keeping in touch with the guests, we could never have imagined it spreading as far as it did!”

For the now-famous Jerusalema video, staff learned all the moves from home. It was a great way to stay together and connected, whilst being apart.

The newest video ends with a fitting and positive message looking forward: "We’re counting down the days until we can welcome you all back through our doors to make memories that last a lifetime."