11/10/2021

Kilkenny ladies will sleep outside for 'Shine A Light Night'

Raising funds for Focus Ireland

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Some of the Network Ireland Kilkenny ladies who will sleep out on 'Shine a Light Night'

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

This Friday, October 15, Network Ireland Kilkenny have teamed up with the Hoban Hotel to support ‘Shine A Light Night’ for homelessness in Ireland.

Across Ireland, 925 families including 2,193 children are currently without a home. By participating in ‘Shine A Light Night the ladies are raising vital funds to help the most vulnerable people in our communities. In 2020, support for ‘Shine A Light Night’ allowed Focus Ireland to move 883 families out of homelessness.


Giving up their comfortable beds for the night, and sleeping outside under the stars in solidarity with those less fortunate will be: Autumn Tobin - The Koop Studio; Noelle Roche - CC Coaching; Roisin McQuillan - Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce; Jeanette Delahunty - TSK Academy; Anne Healy - Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes; Jessica Murphy - Focus Ireland; and Linda Codoul - AIB.
Donations can be made to: https://shinealight.focusireland.ie/fundraising/network-ireland-kilkenny

