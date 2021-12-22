New housing and apartment development gets the green light in Kilkenny city

The junction of Upper Patrick Street and Corcoran Terrace/Kells Road
Plans to demolish 66 Upper Patrick Street, a two-storey end-of-terrace house, along with a vacant external workshop and site sheds to construct 3 terraced houses and 12 apartments have been granted.
The new development will be located at the junction of Upper Patrick Street and Corcoran Terrace/Kells Road in Kilkenny city.
The apartment accommodation, spread between two buildings, will include 6 one-bedroom units, 5 two-bedroom units and 1 three-bedroom unit.
On-site car parking and all associated site, ancillary & landscaping works are included in the approved plans.
The application was originally submitted by Hansa Properties Ltd back in July.
Planning permission was granted by the local authority on December 15.
The Erin’s Own side who beat Lisdowney in last Sunday’s JJ Kavanagh and Sons Under-21 Roinn B hurling championship final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Dundalk new signing John Martin poses for a portrait after he was unveiled at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Maksym Maciuk, one of the patients being helped by Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International (CCI)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.