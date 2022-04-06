Gardaí issue warning over tinted windows after encounter with driver in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kilkenny have warned local road users about the possible implications of illegal window tinting after intercepting a driver last Saturday.
Local gardaí intercepted the vehicle after identifying that the car was using 'a heavy tint film that in low light would endanger other road users'.
A Section 20 prohibition order was made and the driver of the car was required to rectify the material defect (illegal tint, decreasing visibility) before proceeding.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
His compliance led to his free passage and Garda discretion followed.
"Keep it simple," is the message from local gardaí going forward.
