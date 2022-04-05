Townhouse for sale in Kilkenny for only €80k - see more!

[TAP NEXT> ABOVE FOR MORE PICS]
Saint Hanora’s, Main Street, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny
2 Bed / 2 Bath
ASKING PRICE: €80,000
P.J. Broderick and Co. bring this most compact townhouse in Urlingford, County Kilkenny to the market.
Saint Hanora’s is an ideal townhouse fixer-upper opportunity or investment property.
Accommodation comprises: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen/living room and garden.
Accommodation details:
- Hall: 6'5" x 3'2" (1.99m x 0.98m).
- Kitchen/Living-room: 10'7" x 10'5" (3.27m x 3.21m) & 6'7" x 4'10" (2.07m x 1.52m).Open fire, built in units and electric storage heater.
- Bathroom: 8'3" x 5'5" (2.53m x 1.69m). Bath, tiled, w.c. and w.h.b.
- Bedroom 1: 12'10" x 11 (3.96m x 3.49m). Timber floor and electric storage heater.
- Landing: 7'2" x 4'1" (2.18m x 1.25m). Carpet and electric heater.
- Bedroom 2: 10'7" x 10'10" (3.25m x 3.08m). Timber floor and electric storage heater. En-suite: 6'2" x 5'8" (1.90m x 1.78m). Tiled, electric shower, w.c. and w.h.b.
- Total internal area : 517 sq. feet. (48 sq. meters).
Other features include:
- Electric Storage Heating
- Patio area
- Garden at rear
