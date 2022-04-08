New retail unit gets planning permission in Kilkenny City

Market Yard, Kilkenny
Planning permission has been granted for the erection of a new two-storey building in Market Yard in Kilkenny City.
According to plans approved, the building will contain an 'own-door ground floor retail unit and first floor residential apartment'.
The proposed building will be located to the rear of existing buildings on Kieran Street, looking onto the Market Yard.
Permission was also approved for associated site works.
A full archaeological testing report was submitted alongside the application.
Planning permission was granted to applicants Kieran and Philippa Bollard subject to twelve conditions.
Sinead Gargan, Kilkenny Design Centre, Brian O'Flynn, Head of Ireland's Ancient East at Failte Ireland and Catherine Roycroft, Cartoon Saloon PICTURE Vicky Comerford
Windgap footballers in their jersey that celebrates the history of the games in the area with the Clubs Founders names and the local teams The Slatequarry Miners, Lamogue, Cotterstown and St Joseph's
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.