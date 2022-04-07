BREAKING: Collision involving car and motorcycle on busy Kilkenny road

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and motorcycle at Danesfort Cross, County Kilkenny.
Gardaí confirmed that one man has been injured but his condition is not life-threatening.
The road remains open but traffic management is currently in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid area if possible.
Delays are expected on approach.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.