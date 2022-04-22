Blackstairs Ramblers make presentation to Kilkenny's Friends of St Luke's

Declan McCann, Chairperson, The Friends , Michael Murphy and Bob Monaghan , Blackstairs Ramblers Hillwalking Club
The Blackstairs Ramblers Hillwalking Club recently made a presentation to the Friends of St Luke's General Hospital Carlow / Kilkenny.
The proceeds came from a Sponsored Hill Walk on 3rd April in conjunction with the Climb With Charlie initiative.
One of the club's members was a patient in the Stroke Unit at St Luke's some time ago and for that reason they decided that whatever money was raised on the 3rd April would be divided between Climb With Charlie and the St Luke's Stroke Unit.
Well done to all who took part.
