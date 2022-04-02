Search

03 Apr 2022

WATCH: Team from Kilkenny climb Cross Mountain in Medjugorje for 'Climb With Charlie'

Christopher Dunne

02 Apr 2022 10:19 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Earlier today, Kilkenny councillor Joe Malone led a team of climbers to the summit of Cross Mountain in Medjugorje for the climax of his 'Climb With Charlie' fundraising campaign.

Over the last few weeks, Malone has been a key campaign figure, spearheading fundraising walks all across the county.

The fundraising walk held in Kilkenny City was attended by Charlie Bird himself, and he was thrilled to see such a magnificent turnout.

So far, with the support of some incredible organisations, schools, volunteers and businesses, Malone's fundraiser has raised valuable funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Pictures: Charlie Bird visits Kilkenny for 'Climb With Charlie' fundraising walk

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

His walk was one of many fundraising events that took place today for 'Climb With Charlie', alongside many local walks here in Kilkenny.

For Joe, turning his own fundraising efforts into a month-long campaign was part of a concerted effort to spread as much local awareness around Motor Neurone Disease as possible.

He, like many across the county, has lost family members and friends to this currently incurable disease.

View the video at the top of this article sent from Joe's team in Medjugorje to get some sense of the passion, determination, togetherness and sense of achievement that 'Climb With Charlie' day has brought to local people all across the nation. 

Kilkenny's Shenanigans Walking Tour joins 'Climb with Charlie'

If you missed out on any of the fundraisers, you can still donate to the cause. Every cent helps. 

To donate directly to Cllr Malone's fundraiser, CLICK HERE.

To make a general donation to the 'Climb With Charlie' campaign, CLICK HERE

Broadcaster Charlie Bird reaches summit of Croagh Patrick in ‘inspirational’ €1m charity climb

