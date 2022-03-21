Pictures: Charlie Bird visits Kilkenny for 'Climb With Charlie' fundraising walk

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics
Kilkenny City played host to a major fundraising walk last Saturday as part of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ campaign.
Organised by Cllr Joe Malone, the walk saw Charlie Bird, his wife Claire and a host of well-known faces take part.
The walking group began by walking down the canal, continuing up onto the Bennettsbridge Road and finishing at the gates of Kilkenny Castle.
All monies raised went to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.
Cllr Joe Malone is now looking forward to climbing Cross Mountain in Međugorje with DJ Carey on 'Climb With Charlie Day' on April, 2.
The public is welcome to donate to Joe Malone’s online ‘Climb with Charlie’ iDonate fundraiser HERE.
The Presentation Secondary had a runaway success when their minor girls team landed the All-Ireland Schools cross-country championship title in Belfast at the weekend.
