Cars parking in coach spaces in Kilkenny are driving tourist buses away from the city

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Local people parking illegally in coach spaces are preventing tourists from visiting the city, according to a recent statement from local gardaí.
Speaking to a tour operator last weekend, a local garda was informed that an 'avoid Kilkenny' message had been sent around in a driver's WhatsApp group due to shortage of parking.
The driver understood that eight buses had removed Kilkenny from their itinerary last Sunday for the same reason.
"That is over 400 tourists that couldn't visit here," gardaí said.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
"Bus only parking is vital for drivers of coaches as it allows them bring tourists to our city," they added.
"You can't fit a coach in a car parking spot so this is the only place they can use."
Gardaí stated that most of the offenders are locally registered and will receive fixed charge notices in the post.
