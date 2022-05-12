GAA club in Kilkenny have plans to illuminate walking track on club grounds

CLG Sheamuis Stiophain (James Stephens GAA Club) have applied for planning permission for the provision of recreational lighting to the perimeter walking track on the club grounds at Ballynalina on the Kells Road.
The lighting system will consist of 5m high lamp standards and all associated site development works.
A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Kilkenny County Council on June 30, 2022.
