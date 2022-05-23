Kilkenny city centre road closed to traffic this week

Ormonde Street in Kilkenny City will be temporarily closed to traffic this week to facilitate work being carried as part of the Ormonde Street Urban Enhancement Scheme.
The temporary road closure will last from Monday, May 23 - Friday, May 27, 2022.
It will be business as usual for businesses operating on the street.
Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
