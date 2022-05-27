Latest homeless figures for Kilkenny released

File Photo
There were 34 people recorded as being homeless in Kilkenny during the last full week of April, according to the latest Homeless Report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
This is a slight drop from the previous monthly report (39).
The figure of 34 places Kilkenny as the second-highest county for individual homelessness in the South-East, behind only Waterford (62).
Tipperary (32), Carlow (28) and Wexford (20) all recorded fewer cases.
The Department report defines homeless persons as being 'accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities'.
The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.
