Search

03 Jun 2022

Annual county-wide Kilkenny cleanup day planned

Let’s Team Up To Clean Up! Together For Kilkenny - coming soon!

Annual county-wide Kilkenny cleanup day planned

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

03 Jun 2022 5:16 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Ambitious plans are currently taking shape to organise an annual county-wide cleanup day in Kilkenny, beginning with a trial day this October.

It is hoped that the first official event will take place over each successive February Bank Holiday - beginning next February 4, 2023.

‘Let’s Team Up To Clean Up! Together For Kilkenny’ will be a day of environmental action that will aim to collect up to fifty tonnes of litter across the county in a single day.

The Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council have been working hard to put all the pieces in place to make the event a reality.

South Kilkenny part of ambitious regional plan to increase cycling by over 500%

A number of corporate sponsors have already been secured and the local authority is now reaching out to any groups that would like to take part.

Whether it’s a social club, sports club, office work team, neighbourhood committee or any other group looking to do some good for the day - the annual clean-up will be a fantastic opportunity.

The idea originally came about just before the pandemic but had to be pushed back as people couldn’t meet up at the time and the immediate priorities of the council had shifted.

A presentation about the proposed annual event was welcomed by elected members of Kilkenny County Council last month.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen has also recommended that the event be worked into the CSPE syllabus of local schools in a bid to raise environmental awareness and get students directly involved.

You can't get much more central than this four-bed Kilkenny city property - see more!

The clean-up day will help meet five UN Development goals and will be an excellent chance for participants to learn about sustainable development.

It is hoped that hundreds of organisations will eventually be brought onboard for the cause from all corners of the county.

The first trial run is set to take place on October 9, 2022.

Contact the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council to register your group’s interest to take part.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media