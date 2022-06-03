Annual county-wide Kilkenny cleanup day planned

Ambitious plans are currently taking shape to organise an annual county-wide cleanup day in Kilkenny, beginning with a trial day this October.

It is hoped that the first official event will take place over each successive February Bank Holiday - beginning next February 4, 2023.

‘Let’s Team Up To Clean Up! Together For Kilkenny’ will be a day of environmental action that will aim to collect up to fifty tonnes of litter across the county in a single day.

The Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council have been working hard to put all the pieces in place to make the event a reality.

A number of corporate sponsors have already been secured and the local authority is now reaching out to any groups that would like to take part.

Whether it’s a social club, sports club, office work team, neighbourhood committee or any other group looking to do some good for the day - the annual clean-up will be a fantastic opportunity.

The idea originally came about just before the pandemic but had to be pushed back as people couldn’t meet up at the time and the immediate priorities of the council had shifted.

A presentation about the proposed annual event was welcomed by elected members of Kilkenny County Council last month.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen has also recommended that the event be worked into the CSPE syllabus of local schools in a bid to raise environmental awareness and get students directly involved.

The clean-up day will help meet five UN Development goals and will be an excellent chance for participants to learn about sustainable development.

It is hoped that hundreds of organisations will eventually be brought onboard for the cause from all corners of the county.

The first trial run is set to take place on October 9, 2022.

Contact the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council to register your group’s interest to take part.