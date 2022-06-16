Iconic Kilkenny City pub for sale

A landmark pub in the heart of Kilkenny City centre has just gone on sale.

The famed Tholsel Bar, renowned as Kilkenny's rugby pub, has been brought to market by city auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery.

Located at the Parade end of High Street, the Tholsel Bar was almost as famous as its owner, the late Brendan 'Benji' Lawlor. Mr Lawlor, who was indelibly linked with Kilkenny Rugby Club, passed away in July 2020.

Described as a premises with the potential to reinvigorate trade, a return to business would be a welcome asset to the city, which is known as a major cultural and commercial centre which enjoys a thriving tourist business throughout the year.

The property comprises a mid-terraced four storey over basement residential licensed premises. It is suited for one as a licensed premises or subject to planning could be used for retail or other commercial business.

The property can be sold with or without the seven day license. The asking price is €525,000.