Green light for extension at women's refuge in Kilkenny

Amber Women's Refuge CLG have been granted planning permission for an extension to Amber Women's Refuge.
The standalone single-storey extension will comprise of a therapeutic and counselling space with sanitary accommodation.
Permission was also granted for all associated services.
The planning application was granted on July 5 - subject to 7 conditions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.