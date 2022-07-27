Kilkenny hotel gets the green light for new suites, rooftop garden and pavilion

A planning application has been granted to further develop The Pembroke Hotel, 11 Patrick Street, Kilkenny.
The approved development works include the provision of a new landscaped roof garden, including a garden pavilion, at fifth floor level.
The pavilion (c. 224sqm) will provide restaurant facilities, with external dining areas on terraces set well back from the building edges, toilets, ancillary staff areas and stair/lift cores.
Plans to replace 6 permitted suites and lounge areas with 11 suites including associated internal reconfiguration were also included on the approved submission.
Permission was granted by Kilkenny County Council, subject to 13 conditions, on July 20, 2022.
