Racing at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium postponed due to hot weather

With temperatures set to soar again tomorrow (Friday), racing at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium and all stadia throughout the country is postponed.
As a result, tomorrow's meeting in the city and the planned fundraiser for Tullaroan Community Hall will now be run on Friday, August 19.
The fundraiser for O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club will now be run on Friday, August 26.
Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium apologise for the inconvenience caused.
"I trust you understand that the welfare of the greyhounds come first," they stated.
