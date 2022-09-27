Search

27 Sept 2022

New 'Kilkenny Parent Hub' officially launched

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Sept 2022 1:23 PM

Tusla, in collaboration with local community services, recently announced and launched the Kilkenny Parent Hub.

The new hub provides support and information through a variety of parenting services such as drop-in centres across Kilkenny which offer free and confidential advice and support, along with a variety of parenting workshops and programmes.

The Kilkenny Parent Hub was developed in response to feedback from parents who identified a need for a central source of information on parenting supports in the county of Kilkenny.

The aim of the hub is to improve awareness of and access to parenting supports and programmes on offer from community and statutory services in the area.

[Picture: Aishling Donnelly, Ann Marie Stafford, Amenatou Toure, Sr Kathleen Meagher, Ahmed Fangha, Mary Donnelly, Sheila Donnelly and Ber Brophy]

The hub is being facilitated by Newpark Close FRC Kilkenny, Fr McGrath Centre Kilkenny, Droichead FRC Callan, Foroige The Drum Kilkenny, The Mill FRC Urlingford and the Tusla Parenting Co-ordinator for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

Speaking at the launch of the Kilkenny Parent Hub, Tusla Area Manager Annmarie Stafford said, “Listening to what parents have told us about the type of parenting supports they need and how they would like to avail of these supports, are key in the design and delivery of a coordinated parent support hub across Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

“We hope by improving the accessibility of parenting services to all parents in Kilkenny, we can help them secure the right supports when they need it most.”

The launch also saw the Newpark Family Resource Centre’s preschool and afterschool service 'The Growing Patch' being awarded the ‘Investing in Children’ awards by Tusla.

The Kilkenny Parent Hub Drop-In-Service provides free and confidential drop-in services across the county for parents and carers to discuss a concern or issue they have about their child.

The service aims to offer guidance and support on a range of issues affecting children from 0-18 years, such as behavioural difficulties and parenting dilemmas.

Contact 'parentshubkilkenny@newparkclosefrc.ie' or 0871241321 for more information.

