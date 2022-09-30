Search

30 Sept 2022

New solar powered pay and display parking machines rolled out in Kilkenny

One of the new pay and display machines in Kilkenny city

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

30 Sept 2022 11:57 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

New solar powered pay and display parking machines have been rolled out across Kilkenny city in recent weeks by Kilkenny County Council.

These new machines have been designed to cater for non-cash payments, but also take coins (like the previous now-retired machines).

Vehicles parked in a disc parking area (as indicated by on street parking signs and information plates) will be required to display a valid parking disc.

These discs can be purchased from the new pay and display machine in the area. 

If you have any queries or need assistance in using the new machines then please contact the Traffic Office of Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794540.

Local News

