Treat yourself to some luxury on Savour Sunday in Kilkenny

Take a break this Savour Sunday and enjoy a decadent afternoon tea in the beautiful surroundings of Butler House and Gardens at 1pm.

The kitchen team at Butler House have designed a special menu complete with a selection of chocolate treats. Guest of honour Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates will demonstrate the special touches that help create her acclaimed chocolate. This luxurious menu is filled with sweet and savoury delights, all handmade in-house, and served alongside a choice of bespoke teas and coffees - or add a glass of prosecco for an extra treat.

Gráinne, an award- winning pastry chef and chocolatier, will join the event to chat about her journey so far and launching her small business in Ireland, and MC Siobhán Donohoe will be on hand to guide the event.

Ciarán Conroy, CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust said that the event promises to be a highlight of the festival.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Gráinne Mullins and guests to enjoy afternoon tea here in Butler House. The charming surroundings of this historic building provide the perfect place to create special memories with loved ones. Situated so close to The Parade and market, Butler House is the perfect place to take some time out this Savour weekend."



Created in small batches, Grá Chocolates are artisan confections made with love in county Galway. Hear about how each exquisite chocolate is meticulously crafted and painted by hand, and how the finest raw ingredients are combinedwith native Irish flavours to produce a taste of pure happiness!

The afternoon tea menu will consist of freshly baked scones; coronation chicken on malted Guinness bread; baked ham and mustard mayonnaise pain de mie and some delicious sweet treats including hazelnut praline chocolate brownie, honeycomb choux, and salted caramel millionaire shortbread.

This afternoon tea is one for the girls so get your friends together and enjoy something sweet this Savour Sunday! Book your place now on www.butler.ie

Butler House, an 18th century building that was once home to the Earls of Ormonde, is situated in the centre of Kilkenny City and boasts its own private entrance to Castle Yard where you can access The Parade and the market at the heart of Savour Kilkenny.

To book see butler.ie