Dodgy caravan seized by gardaí in Kilkenny - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Gardaí from Kilkenny Community Engagement Unit recently came across this 'rather decrepit' caravan on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny City.
They stated that it 'was about to embark on a trip to Thurles', but 'not so fast'.
The proposed towing vehicle had expired motor tax and no towing mirrors, the caravan was missing a portion of its front, had chassis damage, unsecured tools, non functioning brake lights, torn bodywork, no number plate and a suspected front axle issue.
The rig was subsequently impounded.
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate. PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.