Mayfair Library in Kilkenny remains 'on track' for opening

Work continues on the new Mayfair Library in Kilkenny
Construction progress on the new Mayfair Library is 'moving well' at present, according to County Librarian Josephine Coyne.
Coyne was briefing local councillors on the progress at this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.
Staff are now actively processing and cataloguing the stock that will be moved over to the Mayfair from the original Carnegie Library in the city.
The planned transition from the Carnegie to Mayfair is expected to take place in the final quarter of this year.
In the first quarter of 2023, the plan is to fit out the new Mayfair Library with all the necessary operational infrastructure, including shelving, stock and IT systems.
As a result, the Mayfair Library remains 'on track' for opening in Summer 2023.
