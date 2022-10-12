BREAKING: Plans lodged for massive medical device manufacturing building in Kilkenny

Abbott Ireland have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council for a large development at Kilkenny IDA Business & Technology Park, Ring Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

The development will consist of the following: All site clearance and enabling works required to facilitate the development; The construction of an industrial building (for the purpose of medical device manufacturing), with a gross floor area (GFA) of 29,490sqm and with a maximum parapet height of c.16.3metres.

The building will be part-one and part-two storeys in height, with enclosed plant at roof level.

The proposed building will accommodate assembly rooms, an electron-beam sterilization area, support and staff welfare facilities, kitchen and dining facilities, warehouse/storage space, and ancillary office space.

The ancillary office space totals 4,645sq.m at ground and first floor levels.

Provision is sought for a fenced marshalling yard and waste yard to the north of the proposed building, along with loading bays, waste compactor and gated access points as well as for a fenced utility compound area located to the western part of the site.

This compound area will accommodate 2 emergency generators, 2 sprinkler tanks and a single storey building comprising a sprinkler house, and ESB substation, including client control room (with a GFA of 182sqm).

The provision of a single storey security guard house is sought to the southeast of the site alongisde 520 car parking spaces and 236 bicycle parking spaces.

The access to the unit will be provided via an existing intersection within the Kilkenny IDA Business and Technology Park and via the existing link road to the south of the site.

The development includes the surfacing of the link road to serve the subject site; The development also includes landscaping, boundary treatments, photovoltaic panels at roof level, entrance barriers, site lighting, and all associated site development works, including underground foul and storm water drainage services and attenuation areas, and all ancillary works.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) will be submitted to the Planning Authority with the planning application and the EIAR will be available for inspection or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy at the offices of the Planning Authority.

The site is located to the west of the Bohernatounish Road (and of existing buildings within the Business and Technology Park), to the east of the Outrath road and Loughboy Industrial Estate, and to the south of the Kilkenny Ring Road (N10) and an office development currently under construction.

The application was received by Kilkenny County Council on October 7, 2022.

A decision is due by December 1, 2022.