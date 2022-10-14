Search

14 Oct 2022

High Street retailer set to close Kilkenny store

High Street retailer in Kilkenny set to close

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

14 Oct 2022 10:35 AM

The parent company of Argos have confirmed that they plan to close their High Street branch in Kilkenny city.

The date of the planned closure is Spring 2023.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be affected.

The Argos store has been a fixture of life on High Street for many years now.

It was acquired by Sainsbury's supermarket chain in 2016. 

In 2020, Sainsbury's announced that it would close 420 of its Argos standalone outlets by March 2024, leaving about 100; with other measures 3,500 Sainsbury's jobs were to be cut and £600m saved.

The measures were reported to be due to changing consumer habits and the growth of online shopping.

