Last day of service at popular Kilkenny restaurant

The seafood chowder offered by Canal Square Restaurant
In just a short time, Canal Square Restaurant settled nicely into its home alongside the historic walls of Kilkenny Castle, overlooking the River Nore.
In just a short time operating, they developed a reputation for offering locally roasted, specialty coffee, freshly baked pastries and delicious breakfast and lunch items prepared in-house by a fantastic team, headed up by award-winning Head Chef Cormac Rowe.
Unfortunately, today will be the last day that local people can enjoy this offering as the restaurant is forced to close due to rising costs.
Canal Square restaurant announced their recent decision to close with a 'heavy heart'.
"We have had a fantastic year where we have really enjoyed meeting and serving new friends and customers," they said.
"We wish to thank all our customers, fantastic staff and the local Kilkenny community for all the support over the last year.
"From the whole team in Canal Square, we wish you the very best in the future."
